Gunfight Kills Two In Progreso

The investigation is continuing into a gunfight in Progreso that killed two men and wounded a third. Police had responded to the gunfire at around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Martinez Street, and found one man dead. Two other men were rushed to the hospital where one of them died of his wounds. The third victim is expected to recover.

Investigators believe two of the men opened fire on each other, but it’s not clear what sparked the shootout. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.