Gung-Ho Culture At Warmbier’s Tour Agency On North Korea Trip

(AP) – Beer-soaked “booze cruises” down North Korea’s Taedong River. Saint Patrick’s Day pub crawls in Pyongyang featuring drinking games with cheery locals.

The Young Pioneer Tours agency has built up a business attracting young travelers with a competitively priced catalog of exotic-sounding, hard-partying adventures in one of the world’s most isolated countries.    But the death last week of 22-year-old American student Otto Warmbier, who was arrested during a Young Pioneer tour to North Korea in late 2015 and fell into a coma in prison, has renewed questions about whether the company was adequately prepared for its trips into the hard-line communist state.

Past Young Pioneer customers describe a company with occasional lapses in organization, a gung-ho drinking culture and a cavalier attitude that has long raised red flags among industry peers.

