Home NATIONAL Gunman Had Made Death Threats On Military Superiors
Gunman Had Made Death Threats On Military Superiors
NATIONAL
0

Gunman Had Made Death Threats On Military Superiors

0
0
DEVIN KELLEY
now viewing

Gunman Had Made Death Threats On Military Superiors

AMBER ALERT
now playing

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Girl

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

One Person In Custody In Woman's Death In McAllen

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas
now playing

Killer Of McAllen Teen 20 Years Ago To Be Executed Tomorrow

President Trump Welcomes Finnish President Niinisto To White House
now playing

Trump Urges North Korea To 'come to the table'

First responders are at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Texas
now playing

Military Won't Disclose Gunman's Mental History

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Gunman's Phone Locked; 10 Victims Are Critical

29-year-old Jesse Santibanez and 36-year-old Alfredo Cardona
now playing

2 Mexican Mafia Members Guilty In 2014 Officer Death

ELECTION DAY GENERIC
now playing

Texans Deciding 7 Proposed Amendments To State Constitution

PENTAGON
now playing

Pentagon To Examine Why Gunman Wasn't Reported

Sgt. Freddy Dietz joined the San Angelo Police Department in 1983 Photo San Angelo Police Department
now playing

Officer Dies By Apparent Suicide At Police HQ

(AP) – A 2012 police report says that the Texas church gunman had made death threats against his military superiors and had been caught trying to sneak firearms onto an Air Force base in New Mexico where he had been stationed.

The information was contained in a police incident report after Devin Kelley briefly escaped in June, 2012 from a mental health facility in New Mexico where he had been committed. KPRC television in Houston first reported about the escape.

Police in El Paso, Texas, where Kelley was caught after the escape, said in the report that an official of the mental health facility told them that Kelley “was a danger to himself and others.”

The report says that Kelley had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force base. It also says that he “was attempting to carry out death threats that (Kelley) had made on his military chain of command.”  Kelley opened fire in a Baptist church Sunday, killing 26 people.

Related posts:

  1. Pentagon To Examine Why Gunman Wasn’t Reported
  2. Air Force Error Allows Texas Church Shooter To Buy Guns
  3. Deputies Visited Church Gunman’s House In 2014
  4. Air Force Failed To Submit Texas Shooter’s Criminal History
Related Posts
First responders are at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Texas

Military Won’t Disclose Gunman’s Mental History

jsalinas 0
PENTAGON

Pentagon To Examine Why Gunman Wasn’t Reported

jsalinas 0
Rep. Adam Schiff

Schiff Says Trump Aims To Disparage Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video