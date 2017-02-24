Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries

(AP) – Police in the Houston suburb of Pasadena say the man who fatally shot his estranged wife at a restaurant has died of injuries suffered when he later shot himself. Pasadena police spokesman Vance Mitchell said Friday that the gunman died overnight at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting Thursday evening.

Authorities say the man walked into the Tierra Caliente restaurant and ordered everybody out. He shot his wife and also shot and injured the woman’s sister, who still was able to flee the restaurant and call police. Mitchell says the injured woman was shot in the arm. The unidentified gunman was airlifted to a Houston hospital after he shot himself. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.