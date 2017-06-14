Home NATIONAL Gunman Opens Fire On Members Of Congress
Gunman Opens Fire On Members Of Congress
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Gunman Opens Fire On Members Of Congress

0
0
Congressman Shot
now viewing

Gunman Opens Fire On Members Of Congress

BN-RM576_2T9EG_M_20170105015442
now playing

Trump Calls House Health Bill He Backed 'Mean'

c00771fa3c80434dbd28281b2069fd47-780×492
now playing

Rodman's N. Korea Trip Off To Uncharacteristic Low-Key Start

4f10cfa638334dd19e509216ba515048-780×535
now playing

Tillerson To Testify In House As Russia Sanctions Vote Nears

bill-cosby-1473197445
now playing

Amid Criminal Case, Cosby Fighting Lawsuits By 10 Women

Jeff Sessions
now playing

Sessions Vows To Defend Himself Against 'False Allegations'

Britain London Fire
now playing

London Fire Survivor Says He Was Lucky

Patriarch Of The Vela Family Dies At 87

JEFF SESSIONS-1
now playing

Sessions Won't Talk Trump Conversations

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Bristles At Wyden Query On Recusal

officer William Martin
now playing

Chief: Texas Officer Made Errors In Confrontation With Woman

There are reports that a leader in Congress has been shot.  A number of news organizations are reporting that Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise [[ skuh-LEESS ]] was wounded this morning.  Scalise is the House Majority Whip, the number three leadership post.  He and other Congressional Republicans were at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia just outside Washington when he was shot.  Alexandria police tweeted that officers are investigating a “multiple shooting” and that a suspect is in custody.

Related posts:

  1. Last Of 3 Wounded Laredo Officers Discharged From Hospital
  2. Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief
  3. Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video
  4. Sheriff Says Ohio Man Is Suspect In 5 Slayings
Related Posts
BN-RM576_2T9EG_M_20170105015442

Trump Calls House Health Bill He Backed ‘Mean’

Zack Cantu 0
c00771fa3c80434dbd28281b2069fd47-780×492

Rodman’s N. Korea Trip Off To Uncharacteristic Low-Key Start

Zack Cantu 0
4f10cfa638334dd19e509216ba515048-780×535

Tillerson To Testify In House As Russia Sanctions Vote Nears

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video