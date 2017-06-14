Gunman Opens Fire On Members Of Congress

There are reports that a leader in Congress has been shot. A number of news organizations are reporting that Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise [[ skuh-LEESS ]] was wounded this morning. Scalise is the House Majority Whip, the number three leadership post. He and other Congressional Republicans were at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia just outside Washington when he was shot. Alexandria police tweeted that officers are investigating a “multiple shooting” and that a suspect is in custody.