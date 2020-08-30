Gunman Who Shot 2 Officers Arrested After 12-Hour Standoff

(AP) – Police say a St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting remains in critical condition. St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Officer Michelle Woodling says a second officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released after the shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday in the South Grand neighborhood.

The gunman barricaded himself inside a home and police negotiated with him for nearly 12 hours before the 43-year-old was taken into custody Sunday morning. Police have released no details about his arrest. The gravely injured officer is 29 years old and has been on the force 3 1/2 years.