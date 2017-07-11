Home TEXAS Gunman’s Phone Locked; 10 Victims Are Critical
Gunman’s Phone Locked; 10 Victims Are Critical
Gunman’s Phone Locked; 10 Victims Are Critical

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
Gunman’s Phone Locked; 10 Victims Are Critical

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Brownsville Girl

One Person In Custody In Woman's Death In McAllen

Killer Of McAllen Teen 20 Years Ago To Be Executed Tomorrow

Trump Urges North Korea To 'come to the table'

Military Won't Disclose Gunman's Mental History

Gunman Had Made Death Threats On Military Superiors

2 Mexican Mafia Members Guilty In 2014 Officer Death

Texans Deciding 7 Proposed Amendments To State Constitution

Pentagon To Examine Why Gunman Wasn't Reported

Officer Dies By Apparent Suicide At Police HQ

(AP) -Investigators say the FBI is trying to get into the cellphone that belonged to the man who fatally shot 26 people inside a small Texas church.   Christopher Combs is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division. He said during a news conference Tuesday that the phone was flown to an FBI lab for analysis, but that agents have yet to access it. Combs declined to release the make or model of the phone.

Combs was joined by other law enforcement officers who are investigating the Sunday shooting at the First Baptist Church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs. The rampage also wounded about 20 people.  Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin says 10 victims remain hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.  Martin says there are about 50 people in the congregation, adding that “there were very few that were here that were uninjured.”

Related posts:

  1. 18-Month-Old Among Church Shooting Victims
  2. Pope Sends Condolences To Texas Shooting Victims
  3. 2 Men In Truck Chase Down Church Shooter: ‘Let’s go’
  4. Texas Authorities: We Won’t Mention Shooter’s Name Again
