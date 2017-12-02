Home WORLD Gunmen Attack Pakistani TV Crew Killing 1
WORLD
0

Gunmen Attack Pakistani TV Crew Killing 1

0
0

Gunmen Attack Pakistani TV Crew Killing 1

generic_graphic_crime_accident_cyclist_bike_bicycle_hit_and_run
now playing

Bike Rider Hit By Car, Killed In Los Fresnos

US HELICOPTERS CHINOOKS IN GERMANY
now playing

US Helicopters Unloaded In Germany To Boost Combat Presence

Hassan Nasrallah
now playing

Hezbollah Leader Says 'idiot' Trump Makes Him Optimistic

GEORGE MICHAEL
now playing

George Michael's Family Angry At Leak Of Emergency Call

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett
now playing

NFL Player Pulls Out Of Israel Trip, Feels 'used'

transgender bathroom
now playing

US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

9 Hurt As Minivan Flips Between Dallas And Fort Worth

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Child, 9, Calls Police After Finding Parents Shot Dead

ROOSTER
now playing

Complaints Of Home With Noisy Roosters

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Say Homeowner Kills Car Burglar Suspect

(AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen opened fire on a TV crew in the southern port city of Karachi, killing one of them. Police officer Bashir Barohi says the crew was on its way to cover a hand grenade attack on a police patrol on Sunday when the gunmen attacked their vehicle.

SAMAA TV says 22-year-old Tamour Khan, a satellite technician, was killed. Barohi says no one was wounded in the attack on the police patrol. No one has claimed either attack. Karachi is often the scene of political, ethnic and religious violence.

Related posts:

  1. Child, 9, Calls Police After Finding Parents Shot Dead
  2. Police Say Homeowner Kills Car Burglar Suspect
  3. Police Car Set On Fire During Immigration Protest
  4. Assault Charge Leveled Against Hidalgo County Prosecutor
Related Posts
US HELICOPTERS CHINOOKS IN GERMANY

US Helicopters Unloaded In Germany To Boost Combat Presence

jsalinas 0
Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah Leader Says ‘idiot’ Trump Makes Him Optimistic

jsalinas 0
GEORGE MICHAEL

George Michael’s Family Angry At Leak Of Emergency Call

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video