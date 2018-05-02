Home WORLD Gunmen Kill 6, Wound 14 At Cockfight Club In Northern Mexico
Gunmen Kill 6, Wound 14 At Cockfight Club In Northern Mexico
Gunmen Kill 6, Wound 14 At Cockfight Club In Northern Mexico

MEXICO VIOLENCE IN CHIHUAHUA
Gunmen Kill 6, Wound 14 At Cockfight Club In Northern Mexico

(AP) – Authorities in northern Mexico say gunmen shot up a clandestine cockfight arena in the Chihuahua state capital, killing six people and wounding 14.  The state prosecutor’s office says in a statement that several masked attackers fired at people gathered at the “Santa Maria” cockfight club late Saturday off a highway on the southern edge of Chihuahua city.

Prosecutors said Sunday that four victims were killed at the scene and two more died while receiving medical treatment. Two children ages 7 and 10 were among the wounded.   There were no immediate arrests.

