A Brownsville-area teenager is said to be in critical condition after being shot by his friend this afternoon. Cameron County sheriff’s officials say it’s not yet clear what happened, but an 18-year-old man got shot in the chest with a 40-caliber pistol.

It happened at the victim’s home in the 22-hundred block of South Indiana Avenue, east of Brownsville. Sheriff’s officials say the teen appears to have been accidentally shot, but that they’re still investigating.