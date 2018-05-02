Gunshot That Wounded Brownsville Man Found To Be Accidentally Self-Inflicted

Brownsville police say the man critically wounded by a gunshot a little more than a week ago accidentally shot himself. It was two Sundays ago when the man suffered a gunshot wound to his face inside a house on the 11-hundred block of West Saint Francis Street.

The incident led investigators to a resaca a few miles away where a Brownsville Fire Department dive team recovered a 9 millimeter handgun. It also led to the arrests of four men between the ages of 18 and 24 on charges of evidence tampering in their apparent attempt to hide the weapon. But investigators say there were no signs of foul play, and no more charges are expected to be filed. Police still aren’t saying what took place inside the home, and are not releasing the name of the victim.