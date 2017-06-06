Home WORLD Gym Of One Of Attackers Saw ‘Nothing Of Concern’
Gym Of One Of Attackers Saw ‘Nothing Of Concern’
WORLD
0

Gym Of One Of Attackers Saw ‘Nothing Of Concern’

0
0
ef99b5e4-0668-4657-854e-ed0bb12102e3
now viewing

Gym Of One Of Attackers Saw ‘Nothing Of Concern’

b60a4685-d4da-45bb-b5ce-9049cd09968a
now playing

Fired Worker Had Plan To Kill Former Co-Workers

6c3debad-e5b9-45ca-99fa-84ca067bb409
now playing

Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding

Syria
now playing

US-Backed Syrian Force Attacks IS-Held Raqqa

WireAP_9862609cdb5d43a3968048e07cc23998_12x5_1600
now playing

Qatar Sports Network Blocked In UAE

1496701682_10072182+NSA+Surveillance
now playing

Report Suggests Russia Hackers Breached Voting Software Firm

NAFTA-1
now playing

Pharr Trade Group Pushing Change Proposals Ahead Of NAFTA Re-Negotiations

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Sheriff Identifies Orlando Shooter

donald-trump-and-twitter
now playing

White House Defends Trump's Tweets About Mayor

DONALD TRUMP AND JAMES COMEY
now playing

WH Says Trump Won't Block Comey Testimony

OAKLAND WAREHOUSE FIRE KILLED 36
now playing

2 Arrested In Oakland Warehouse Fire That Killed 36

(AP) – The gym where one of the London Bridge attackers trained says they saw nothing of concern during his time there.
In a letter posted outside, the Ummah Fitness Centre said staff would “help the police in any way we can” as investigators try to learn more about Khuram Shazad Butt.
Butt was among three men who rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. Seven people died and dozens were wounded during the attack late Saturday.
Neighbors described Butt as an avid weightlifter and Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer service before leaving last October.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Syria

US-Backed Syrian Force Attacks IS-Held Raqqa

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_9862609cdb5d43a3968048e07cc23998_12x5_1600

Qatar Sports Network Blocked In UAE

Zack Cantu 0
1496701682_10072182+NSA+Surveillance

Report Suggests Russia Hackers Breached Voting Software Firm

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video