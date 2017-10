Heads up if you’ve recently bought some meat from the H-E-B Closner Boulevard store in Edinburg. H-E-B is issuing a recall for ground beef and chili meat purchased Thursday from the Carniceria market case and packed in butcher paper.

H-E-B says there may be plastic present in the meat. H-E-B says this is only a 1-store recall specific to the ground beef and chili meat bought yesterday, and that there have not yet been reports of any injuries.