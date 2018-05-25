H-E-B Issues Recall Of Olive Product

H-E-B is issuing a precautionary recall of an olive product bearing the store’s own brand, because of possible glass contamination.

The grocery chain announced the all-store recall for HEB ‘Ode to Olives’ Sliced Salad Olives. The recalled product comes in ten-ounce glass jars with a “best by” date of November 3rd, 2019. HEB says the recall was issued because of the possibility of bits of glass in the product, though no injuries have been reported.

The recalled product was sold only in Texas and has been removed from store shelves.