H-E-B Recalls Ice Cream Over Possible Contaminants

H-E-B is recalling a variety of its ice cream product from certain stores over possible contaminants.

In an online statement dated August 22nd, H-E-B says the voluntary recall covers its Strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream due to potential metal contaminants from processing equipment. The statement says south Texas H-E-B stores are part of the recall although no Central Market stores nor stores in Houston or Mexico are impacted by the recall.

A full list of the stores involved is available online at Newsroom-dot-HEB-dot-Com.

