Hackers Drawn To Energy Sector’s Lack Of Sensors, Controls

(AP) — Oil and gas companies, including those in the Houston region featuring some of the most celebrated names in energy, are facing increasingly sophisticated hackers seeking to steal trade secrets and disrupt operations.

A stretch of the Gulf Coast near Houston features one of the largest concentrations of refineries, pipelines and chemical plants in the country, and cybersecurity experts say it’s an alluring target for hackers. A Houston Chronicle investigation reveals the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received reports of some 350 incidents at energy companies from 2011 to 2015. The vast network of oil and gas operations makes it difficult to secure.

Thousands of interconnected sensors and controls that run oil and gas facilities remain rife with weak spots. Many companies lack the technology and personnel to detect hackers.