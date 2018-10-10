Home WORLD Haley became a popular UN diplomat
Haley became a popular UN diplomat
(AP) – Nikki Haley came to her job as the top U.S. diplomat at the United Nations with no foreign policy experience, but in less than two years she made many friends – even among ambassadors from countries at odds with the Trump administration’s policies.
Tuesday’s sudden announcement that she was leaving by the end of the year ricocheted through U.N. headquarters like a lightning bolt, with many expressing shock, and some sadness.
“It was a surprise, not a very pleasant one for me personally,” said Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.
The ambassadors on the powerful U.N. Security Council who worked closely with Haley praised her – a testament to her skills and success as a diplomat – though many of their countries, including America’s traditional allies, have issues with U.S. policy.

