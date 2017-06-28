Haley Warns Of Stronger Crackdown In Venezuela

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is warning lawmakers on Capitol Hill about Venezuela’s worsening crisis and the risk that embattled President Maduro could lead a more aggressive crackdown on protests.

Nikki Haley says Maduro “is saying he is going to use military action.” In her words, “He is very much saying that he is going to get more aggressive and he is blaming the protesters for trying to overthrow his government when all they want is true democracy.”

She made the comments Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Haley has been the Trump administration’s most-outspoken critic of Venezuela, traveling recently to Geneva to denounce the Maduro’s government’s record on human rights.