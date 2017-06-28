Home WORLD Haley Warns Of Stronger Crackdown In Venezuela
Haley Warns Of Stronger Crackdown In Venezuela
WORLD
0

Haley Warns Of Stronger Crackdown In Venezuela

0
0
President Maduro
now viewing

Haley Warns Of Stronger Crackdown In Venezuela

GAVEL
now playing

More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Officials Finalizing Criteria For Travel Ban

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump Promises 'big surprise' On Health Care

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Trump Urges Passage Of House Immigration Bills

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Mexican Cartel Leader, 34, Gets 7 Life Terms In US Prison

CYBER ATTACKS
now playing

Cyberattackers Made Only $10,000

Brian Karem
now playing

White House Reporter Says He's Tired Of Being Bullied

MICHAEL P MCCARTHY
now playing

Mom's Boyfriend Gets Life In Killing Of Girl Dubbed Baby Doe

OKLAHOMA 10 COMMANDEMENTS DESTRUCTION-1
now playing

Man Linked To Oklahoma Monument's Destruction

IVANKA TRUMP
now playing

China Frees 3 Activists Who Probed Ivanka Trump Supplier

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is warning lawmakers on Capitol Hill about Venezuela’s worsening crisis and the risk that embattled President Maduro could lead a more aggressive crackdown on protests.

Nikki Haley says Maduro “is saying he is going to use military action.”  In her words, “He is very much saying that he is going to get more aggressive and he is blaming the protesters for trying to overthrow his government when all they want is true democracy.”

She made the comments Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.  Haley has been the Trump administration’s most-outspoken critic of Venezuela, traveling recently to Geneva to denounce the Maduro’s government’s record on human rights.

No related posts.

Related Posts
CYBER ATTACKS

Cyberattackers Made Only $10,000

jsalinas 0
IVANKA TRUMP

China Frees 3 Activists Who Probed Ivanka Trump Supplier

jsalinas 0
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

Mattis Says Syria’s Government Taking US Threat Seriously

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video