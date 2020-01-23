Half Naked Woman Twerker Spits On Cop

A woman faces charges after getting caught twerking in a supermarket parking lot and spitting on a police officer.

Police in north Austin answered a disturbance call before noon Tuesday at an H-E-B supermarket west of I-35 on Rundberg Lane near Pflugerville and Round Rock. Kisa Taylor was twerking on top of a car in the store parking lot and spat on one of the officers who called on her to climb down. The 31-year old who was naked from the waist down was finally arrested and faces charges of harassing a public servant.