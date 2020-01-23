TEXAS

Half Naked Woman Twerker Spits On Cop

By 96 views
0

A woman faces charges after getting caught twerking in a supermarket parking lot and spitting on a police officer.

Police in north Austin answered a disturbance call before noon Tuesday at an H-E-B supermarket west of I-35 on Rundberg Lane near Pflugerville and Round Rock. Kisa Taylor was twerking on top of a car in the store parking lot and spat on one of the officers who called on her to climb down. The 31-year old who was naked from the waist down was finally arrested and faces charges of harassing a public servant.

CDC Asks Bush IAH To Post Flyers Warning Of Coronavirus

Previous article

Harlingen Police Shoot Burglary Suspect

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS