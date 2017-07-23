Home WORLD Hamas Leader Praises ‘heroic’ Knife Attacker
Hamas Leader Praises ‘heroic’ Knife Attacker

Hamas Leader Praises ‘heroic’ Knife Attacker

(AP) – The leader of the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza praised a Palestinian who stabbed three Israelis to death in their home in a phone call to the attacker’s father.  Ismail Haniyeh called the attack “heroic” Sunday and said the assailant “lifted the heads of the nation high.”

The 20-year-old Palestinian jumped over the fence of a West Bank settlement and entered a house surprising a family that was celebrating a new grandchild during their traditional Sabbath meal. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon, 70, and his children, 46-year-old Chaya and 35-year-old Elad, while his daughter-in-law escaped to another room to shelter her young children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a ceremony Sunday soon after the victims were brought to rest that “terror will never defeat us.”

Pope Calls For "Moderation" After Jerusalem Shrine Violence

Mexico Judge Orders Corruption Trial For Ex-Gov. Duarte

