Hamas Leader Praises ‘heroic’ Knife Attacker

(AP) – The leader of the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza praised a Palestinian who stabbed three Israelis to death in their home in a phone call to the attacker’s father. Ismail Haniyeh called the attack “heroic” Sunday and said the assailant “lifted the heads of the nation high.”

The 20-year-old Palestinian jumped over the fence of a West Bank settlement and entered a house surprising a family that was celebrating a new grandchild during their traditional Sabbath meal. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon, 70, and his children, 46-year-old Chaya and 35-year-old Elad, while his daughter-in-law escaped to another room to shelter her young children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a ceremony Sunday soon after the victims were brought to rest that “terror will never defeat us.”