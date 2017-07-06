Home WORLD Hamas Says Saudi Push To Isolate It Regrettable
Hamas Says Saudi Push To Isolate It Regrettable
Hamas Says Saudi Push To Isolate It Regrettable

(AP) – A Hamas official says Saudi Arabia’s call to Qatar to cut ties with the Palestinian group is “regrettable” and contradicts traditional Arab support for the Palestinian cause.
Hamas official Mushir al-Masri also accused Saudi Arabia on Wednesday of siding with “American and Zionist calls to put Hamas on the terrorism list.”
Al-Masri’s strongly worded criticism of regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia was unusual for Hamas.
Qatar has been one of the few foreign backers of internationally shunned Hamas, an Islamic militant group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.
Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries cut ties with Qatar this week, accusing it of supporting extremists. Qatar has denied the allegations.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday that Qatar must sever ties with Hamas.

