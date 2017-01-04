Hands Raised, Trump Aides Rush To Try To Testify On Russia

(AP) – Crisis management experts say it’s wise for President Donald Trump’s associates caught up in the debate about Trump and Russia to show they have nothing to hide.

Those associates are volunteering to testify before committees investigating Russian meddling in the U.S. election and potential Trump campaign collusion.

Usually testifying on such matter is an exercise most people would typically avoid, especially if there’s a chance they’re being scrutinized in a parallel FBI investigation.

It’s unlikely the FBI is as enthusiastic about such voluntary testimony because appearing before Congress can complicate a criminal investigation if witnesses are granted immunity

A special counsel to President Bill Clinton during his impeachment hearings, Lanny Davis, advises that in such circumstances: “Tell it early, tell it all, tell it yourself.”