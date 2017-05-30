Hanger Project Announced For Mid Valley Airport

It’s another step toward turning Weslaco’s Mid Valley Airport into a hub for industry-related flights. Airport officials plan to construct 40 new hangers this summer aimed at attracting private plane owners flying in to explore the Valley for business growth.

Construction on the so-called T-hangers is set to begin in August and be completed before Christmas. News of the hanger project comes just as work is completed on extending and widening the runway.

Weslaco economic development officials are hoping the airport improvement projects will, in turn, spur additional retail, restaurant, and hotel construction.