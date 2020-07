Edcouch is left in shambles by Hurricane Hanna. City Manager Victor De La Cruz says “we have total devastation.” The rainy weather following Hanna hasn’t helped because the city is still totally flooded.

Not only that, De La Cruz says it isn’t easy or in some cases even possible to get in and out of the city. He says the only way for cars to safely get in and out is driving along Highway 281 and getting off on the 187 although large trucks may have other options.