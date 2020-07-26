LOCALTRENDING

Hanna Shelters

LA FERIA – Safe Room, Pancho Maple Road

LA JOYA – La Joya Youth Center Gym, 604 Salmon Chapa Drive

MCALLEN –
McAllen Respite Center, 111 South 15th Street
The Salvation Army, 1600 North 23rd Street

MERCEDES – Dome Shelter, 1202 North Vermont Avenue (for those exposed to the coronavirus only)

PHARR – Pharr Development and Research Center, 850 West Dicker Road

PORT ISABEL – Municipal Court Building, 110 West Hickman Street

WESLACO –
First Baptist Church, 608 South Kansas Avenue
Palm Aire Hotel, 415 South International Boulevard

