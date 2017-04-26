Home WORLD Hard-Line Iranian Candidate Says US Should Fear Iran
Hard-Line Iranian Candidate Says US Should Fear Iran
WORLD
0

Hard-Line Iranian Candidate Says US Should Fear Iran

0
0
Ebrahim Raisi
now viewing

Hard-Line Iranian Candidate Says US Should Fear Iran

FBI
now playing

Dannenbaum Offices In McAllen, Laredo, San Antonio, Houston Targeted By Law Enforcers

bentsen tower mcallen texas federal courthouse mcallen texas
now playing

Study Recommends New Federal Courthouse For McAllen

Carla Provost
now playing

Border Patrol Names Carla Provost Acting Chief

TAX REFORM
now playing

Tax Plan Cuts Top Rate From 39.6 To 35 Percent

school%20bus
now playing

Texas Senate Passes Bill Requiring School Bus Seat Belts

CYPRUS ACTIVISTS PROTEST NUCLEARN PLANT
now playing

Cyprus Activists Protest Turkey's Planned Nuclear Plant

Iraqi forces say they’ve seized Hatra antiquities site
now playing

Iraqi Forces Say They've Seized Hatra Antiquities Site

CASSINI SPACECRAFT FLYING THROUGH SATURN RINGS
now playing

Spacecraft Flies Between Saturn And Rings In Historic 1st

TORONTO FIREFIGHTER RESCUEING WOMAN STUCK IN CRANE
now playing

Canadian Firefighters Rescue Woman From Crane In Toronto

NORTH KOREA LEADER KUM JUN UN
now playing

Cardin Wants To Hear Trump Plan On North Korea

(AP) – A hard-line candidate in Iran’s upcoming presidential election says the United States should be made to fear Iran so that it will back off on sanctions and threats.

Ebrahim Raisi told a state TV talk show Wednesday that “today Americans are afraid of the word ‘Iran,”‘ saying: “This is the solution. The solution is not backing down. We must force them to retreat.”

Raisi is challenging the incumbent, Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who has tried to improve relations with the West and whose government reached a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers.  Iran’s hard-liners criticized the deal, saying Rouhani gave too much away.

Rouhani is widely seen as the front-runner in next month’s election, but Raisi is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: UN: Tensions Threaten North Korean Civilians
  2. Cardin Wants To Hear Trump Plan On North Korea
  3. White House Blasts Dems On Spending Bill
  4. Simulating Mom’s Womb In Research To Help Earliest Preemies
Related Posts
CYPRUS ACTIVISTS PROTEST NUCLEARN PLANT

Cyprus Activists Protest Turkey’s Planned Nuclear Plant

jsalinas 0
Iraqi forces say they’ve seized Hatra antiquities site

Iraqi Forces Say They’ve Seized Hatra Antiquities Site

jsalinas 0
TORONTO FIREFIGHTER RESCUEING WOMAN STUCK IN CRANE

Canadian Firefighters Rescue Woman From Crane In Toronto

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video