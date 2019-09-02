LOCALTRENDING

Hargill Woman Sentenced In Drunk Driving Death Of Acquaintance

A Hargill woman responsible for the drunk driving death of a Weslaco woman has been sentenced to 2 years in jail. 45-year-old Marita Isabel Moralez pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter for the 1-vehicle wreck that killed a passenger, 37-year-old Dee Rodriguez.

Authorities say Moralez was speeding on State Highway 88 just north of Elsa in March of last year when she lost control on a curve and her vehicle veered off the highway. Rodriguez was thrown from the vehicle and was killed.

