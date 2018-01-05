Harlingen-Area Teen Found Guilty Of More Than 2-Year-Old Murder

A Cameron County jury has found a teenager guilty for shooting and killing another man at a party in Harlingen more than two years ago.

Jurors deliberated over parts of two days before convicting 19-year-old Frank Alan Taylor of murder in the death of 32-year-old Byron Pineda. Taylor was 16 and attending a party at the Rosemont Apartments in Harlingen the night of January 19th 2016. An alcohol-fueled fight broke out between Pineda and a friend of Taylor’s when Taylor pulled a handgun and opened fire, striking and killing Pineda.

The jury didn’t buy Taylor’s defense claim that he fired a warning shot at the floor and the bullet ricocheted. Taylor will learn his punishment at a sentencing hearing set for June 5th.