Home LOCAL Harlingen-Area Teen Found Guilty Of More Than 2-Year-Old Murder
Harlingen-Area Teen Found Guilty Of More Than 2-Year-Old Murder
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Harlingen-Area Teen Found Guilty Of More Than 2-Year-Old Murder

0
0
guilty-verdict
now viewing

Harlingen-Area Teen Found Guilty Of More Than 2-Year-Old Murder

police badge generic
now playing

Police Chief Fired After Homophobic Texts

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Delgado Retirement Could Prompt New Replacement Appointment

MURDER INVESTIGATION
now playing

Money May Have Been The Motive Say Edinburg Homicide Investigators

Mohamed Toure and his wife Denise Cros-Toure
now playing

Couple Facing Slavery Charges Moved To House Arrest

PENSION
now playing

Rising Pension Costs Play Role In Teacher Protests Across US

NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA LOUDSPEAKERS DISMANTLED
now playing

South Korea Dismantles Propaganda Loudspeakers At Border

IRAN NUCLEAR
now playing

Germany Says IAEA Should Probe Israeli Claims

TRUMP AND COMEY
now playing

Comey Tells AP That Trump's Attacks On FBI Make US Less Safe

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Feds Process Asylum-Seekers From Caravan Criticized By Trump

DONALD TRUMP ROBERT MUELLER
now playing

Trump Says Leak Of Mueller Questions Disgraceful

A Cameron County jury has found a teenager guilty for shooting and killing another man at a party in Harlingen more than two years ago.

Jurors deliberated over parts of two days before convicting 19-year-old Frank Alan Taylor of murder in the death of 32-year-old Byron Pineda. Taylor was 16 and attending a party at the Rosemont Apartments in Harlingen the night of January 19th 2016. An alcohol-fueled fight broke out between Pineda and a friend of Taylor’s when Taylor pulled a handgun and opened fire, striking and killing Pineda.

The jury didn’t buy Taylor’s defense claim that he fired a warning shot at the floor and the bullet ricocheted. Taylor will learn his punishment at a sentencing hearing set for June 5th.

Related posts:

  1. Homeland Security Makes Major Child Porn Raid in Harlingen
  2. Weslaco Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Border Agent
  3. Former Tamaulipas Governor Yarrington Pleads Not Guilty, Is Denied Bond In Second U.S. Court Appearance
Related Posts
police badge generic

Police Chief Fired After Homophobic Texts

jsalinas 0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Delgado Retirement Could Prompt New Replacement Appointment

jsalinas 0
MURDER INVESTIGATION

Money May Have Been The Motive Say Edinburg Homicide Investigators

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video