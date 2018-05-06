Home LOCAL Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder
Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder

0
0
Judge_gavel
now viewing

Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder

Edinburg City Manager Richard Hinojosa, photo courtesy Edinburg Cable Network
now playing

Edinburg's City Manager Calls It Quits

school chairs classroom
now playing

Governor: Guns Should Be Removed From Troubled Kids' Homes

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

Merkel Ally Downplays Irritation With New US Ambassador

EMERALDS
now playing

US Sanctions Colombian Drug Trafficker And Emerald Companies

A view of the Fuego volcano as seen from the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla
now playing

Pope Mourns Guatemala Volcano Victims

DONALD TRUMP TWITTER PIC
now playing

Trump Appealing Ruling That Bars Blocking Of Twitter Critics

DONALD TRUMP PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
now playing

White House Says Eagles Abandoned Their Fans

Designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment
now playing

Officials: Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Apartment

SILVA HS GRAD CROSSED BORDER TO MEET HER DAD BEFORE GRADUATION
now playing

Texan Crosses Border To See Deported Dad Before Graduation

PRISON
now playing

Prison Guards Fired Amid Planted Evidence Allegations

20 years in prison – the sentence handed down against a Cameron County teenager convicted of murder in the 2016 shooting death of another man at a party in Harlingen. 19-year-old Frank Alan Taylor had been found guilty last month in the gun death of 32-year-old Byron Pineda almost 2-and-a-half years ago.

Taylor was 16 at the time and was at a party at the Rosemont Apartments, where an alcohol-fueled fight broke out between Pineda and a friend of Taylor’s. Taylor pulled a handgun and opened fire, striking and killing Pineda. Defense attorneys were unsuccessful in trying to prove Taylor’s claim that he fired a warning shot at the floor and the bullet ricocheted.

Related posts:

  1. La Blanca Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly Weekend Wreck
  2. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
Related Posts
Edinburg City Manager Richard Hinojosa, photo courtesy Edinburg Cable Network

Edinburg’s City Manager Calls It Quits

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

White House Says Eagles Abandoned Their Fans

jsalinas 0
gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega

Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video