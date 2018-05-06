Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder

20 years in prison – the sentence handed down against a Cameron County teenager convicted of murder in the 2016 shooting death of another man at a party in Harlingen. 19-year-old Frank Alan Taylor had been found guilty last month in the gun death of 32-year-old Byron Pineda almost 2-and-a-half years ago.

Taylor was 16 at the time and was at a party at the Rosemont Apartments, where an alcohol-fueled fight broke out between Pineda and a friend of Taylor’s. Taylor pulled a handgun and opened fire, striking and killing Pineda. Defense attorneys were unsuccessful in trying to prove Taylor’s claim that he fired a warning shot at the floor and the bullet ricocheted.