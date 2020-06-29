Harlingen Bank Robbery Suspect Charged

The suspect accused of shooting a teller while robbing a Harlingen bank last week has been charged with aggravated robbery. 26-year-old Mohamed Bah was arraigned on the charge Monday and ordered jailed on a $750,000 bond.

Harlingen police say it was Bah who walked into the Sunshine Strip branch of Texas Regional Bank Friday morning, shot a teller, pointed his gun at another teller, and demanded money. He was seen riding away on a bicycle, was captured several blocks north of the bank, and police seized a pistol and recovered the money. The teller who was shot has been released from the hospital and continues to recover.