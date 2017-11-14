Home LOCAL Harlingen Elementary School Teacher Killed On Campus
Harlingen Elementary School Teacher Killed On Campus
Harlingen Elementary School Teacher Killed On Campus

Authorities are working to turn up a suspect after the apparent murder of a teacher at Wilson Elementary School Monday night.

The female teacher was found dead overnight and the school located in Primera was placed on lockdown as Cameron County sheriff’s deputies scoured the campus for clues. The lockdown was lifted at around 8 in the morning, but authorities are not yet saying where the victim was found, how she was killed, or any other circumstances surrounding the death.

School officials brought in additional counselors to provide students and staff with any assistance they may need.

