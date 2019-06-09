LOCALTRENDING

Harlingen Man Accused Of Online Threats, Possessing Bomb Parts

An 18-year-old Harlingen man remains jailed on bonds totaling $1 million – accused of issuing social media threats against religious groups, and of having bomb components in his home.

Joel Hayden Schrimsher was arrested Friday after federal ATF agents told Harlingen police about the online threats. A joint local and federal investigation led to a home on the 2000 block of North Parkwood, where a search turned up items related to the threats, along with chemical compounds used to make explosives.

Schrimsher was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and of possessing components of explosives – both third-degree felonies.  A Harlingen police press release did not state which religious groups were being threatened.

