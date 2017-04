A Harlingen man has been charged in connection with the death of his friend who fell off of an all-terrain vehicle he was riding on.

DPS officials say 35-year-old Juan Javier Arredondo was drunk when he and 28-year-old Jacob Israel Flores went for an early-morning ride Sunday.

They were riding on Ebony Road north of FM 508 when Flores fell off the ATV and was killed. Arredondo has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.