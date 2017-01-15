Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

A Harlingen man has been charged with negligent homicide following a 2-vehicle crash that killed two sisters from Pharr. A Toyota pickup truck and a Nissan Sentra were traveling in opposite directions on FM 490 east of Hargill at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Both vehicles came up on a curve at the same time, but DPS troopers say the driver of the Toyota veered into the other lane and smashed into the Sentra.

The wreck killed 40-year-old Maricela Reyes and 30-year-old Maribel Reyes, who were passengers in the Sentra. 30-year-old Michael Escobedo who was driving the Toyota was arrested and charged in the sisters’ deaths.