Home LOCAL Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters
Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

0
0
auto deadly fatal crash-3
now viewing

Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

CRIME SCENE SHOOTING
now playing

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

vip spa
now playing

Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

city of brownsville
now playing

Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

HIDDEN FIGURES
now playing

'Hidden Figures' Keeps Orbit At Top; Affleck, Scorsese Flop

VELMA AIKEN PARENT OF TEEN STOLEN AT BIRTH
now playing

SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents

MEXICAN TUNNELS MEXICO TUNNELS
now playing

Officials: Unfilled Border Tunnels In Mexico A Security Risk

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Introduces Measures To Tackle Fake News In Germany

Campaign 2016 Pence
now playing

Pence Says He And Trump Welcome Examination Of Russia's Role In Election

CIA JOHN BRENNAN
now playing

UPDATE: Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump On Russia Threat

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church

A Harlingen man has been charged with negligent homicide following a 2-vehicle crash that killed two sisters from Pharr. A Toyota pickup truck and a Nissan Sentra were traveling in opposite directions on FM 490 east of Hargill at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Both vehicles came up on a curve at the same time, but DPS troopers say the driver of the Toyota veered into the other lane and smashed into the Sentra.

The wreck killed 40-year-old Maricela Reyes and 30-year-old Maribel Reyes, who were passengers in the Sentra. 30-year-old Michael Escobedo who was driving the Toyota was arrested and charged in the sisters’ deaths.

Related posts:

  1. Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist
  2. Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident
  3. Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution
  4. Man Wanted For Milwaukee Slayings In July Arrested In Texas
Related Posts
CRIME SCENE SHOOTING

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

jsalinas 0
vip spa

Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

jsalinas 0
city of brownsville

Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video