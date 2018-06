A man found dead beneath a highway bridge in Harlingen Sunday evening has been identified as a Harlingen resident.

Police say the body of 35-year-old Jose Manuel Vuittonet was spotted by a couple walking their dog near Hugh Ramsey Nature Park. Vuittonet reportedly was last seen walking away from his workplace last Wednesday and was said to be in a physical crisis.

Invesigators say there are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.