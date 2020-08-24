Harlingen Man Pleads Guilty To Terror-Related Twitter Threats

A 19-year-old Harlingen man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest last year on terror-related charges.

Joel Hayden Schrimsher admitted in Brownsville federal court Monday to a charge of conveying false or misleading information through the internet. Schrimsher had been arrested on much more serious charges of making a terroristic threat.

The charges stemmed from an online threat in which Schrimsher tweeted he was going to bomb the Federal Reserve. Federal authorities also said Schrimsher threatened to shoot up a synagogue and set fire to a mosque. At the time he was arrested, a search of his home turned up bomb-making chemicals and white supremacist literature. Schrimsher faces up to 5 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced in November.