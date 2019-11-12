LOCALTRENDING

Harlingen Man Pleads Not Guilty To Terror-Related Twitter Threats

An 18-year-old Harlingen man has pleaded not guilty to charges of making terroristic threats targeting federal and religious buildings. Appearing in Brownsville federal court Tuesday, Joel Hayden Schrimsher denied the charges contained in a 6-count indictment.

The indictment was returned last month and accuses Schrimsher of being behind social media threats to set fire to a mosque, shoot up a synagogue, and bomb the Federal Reserve. After investigators linked Schrimsher to the threats, a search of his home turned up chemicals used to make explosives along with white supremacist literature. Schrimsher remains in federal custody without bond.

