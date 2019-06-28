Harlingen Man Who Worked With Migrant Children Arrested For Child Porn

A physician assistant who worked with migrant children in detention in Cameron County is under arrest – on child pornography charges. 56-year-old Stephen Pichler of Harlingen is facing charges of possession and promotion of child pornography.
Authorities had obtained a warrant to search Pichler’s home, and executed it Thursday, during which they say they uncovered numerous sexually explicit images of children. Pichler was jailed on a $100,000 bond.
The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force were involved in the investigation. It’s not yet clear what sparked the investigation.
