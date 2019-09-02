LOCAL

Harlingen Mom Sought For Kidnapping Kids Caught In El Paso

A Harlingen mother wanted for kidnapping her kids has been caught – in El Paso. 21-year-old Destiny Rene Galvan was arrested in El Paso Thursday. Details of the arrest aren’t known, but her three children were found safe, and they’ve been returned to the custody of Child Protective Services. Galvan had been sought for almost two weeks after she took off with her 4-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son, and 1-year-old son in violation of a court order. Galvan is facing three counts of kidnapping.

