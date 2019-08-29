LOCALTRENDING

Harlingen Mom Wanted For Kidnapping Her Kids

Harlingen police are asking for help from the public as they work to track down a mother who has taken her three young children out of CPS custody.

Police say 21-year-old Destiny Rene Galvan absconded with her 4-year-old daughter and two 1-year-old boys in violation of a court order. They were reportedly last seen in a white 4-door dodge pickup truck with a Texas license plate number of KTZ-5628.

Police say Galvan has family connections in Harlingen and the Dallas area. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re urged to call Harlingen police at 216-5940 or the Harlingen Area CrimeStoppers line at 425-8477.

