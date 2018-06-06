Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Harlingen native Fernando Rodriguez Junior for a federal judgeship on the U.S. District Court in Brownsville. Rodriguez will be succeeding longtime federal judge Andrew Hanen, who has said he plans to retire. Rodriguez has been a partner in the Dallas law office of Baker Botts where he focused on commercial litigation.

More recently, he’s been working with International Justice Mission to combat child sex trafficking. His efforts to battle human trafficking won him praise from Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, who announced his confirmation as federal judge in a news release Tuesday.