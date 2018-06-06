Home LOCAL Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge
Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge

0
0
GAVEL
now viewing

Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in Brownsville trying to enter immigration holding area old walmart-1
now playing

Federal Children's Shelter In Brownsville Working To Allow Visit By U.S. Senator

Donald Trump
now playing

Contradicting Trump, Ryan Agrees No Evidence Of Campaign Spy

GUATEMALEN VOLCANO
now playing

Guatemala Ponders Renewing Volcano Victim Hunt

thermometer hot temps
now playing

The Heat Is Back On High: May Smashes US Temperature Records

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM KARDASHIAN
now playing

Trump Commutes Kardashian-Backed Offender's Time

jmmy gonzalez mazz singer
now playing

Tejano Legend And Brownsville Native Jimmy Gonzalez Dies

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

LONDON LUXURY HOTEL FIRE
now playing

No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN UN NORTH KOREA UNITED STATES
now playing

Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un 'begged' For Summit

PLANE CRASH
now playing

Kenya Search Suspended For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Harlingen native Fernando Rodriguez Junior for a federal judgeship on the U.S. District Court in Brownsville. Rodriguez will be succeeding longtime federal judge Andrew Hanen, who has said he plans to retire. Rodriguez has been a partner in the Dallas law office of Baker Botts where he focused on commercial litigation.

More recently, he’s been working with International Justice Mission to combat child sex trafficking. His efforts to battle human trafficking won him praise from Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, who announced his confirmation as federal judge in a news release Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Tejano Legend And Brownsville Native Jimmy Gonzalez Dies
  2. Federal Children’s Shelter In Brownsville Working To Allow Visit By U.S. Senator
  3. Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder
  4. Welfare Concern Issued For Man Missing In Brownsville
Related Posts
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in Brownsville trying to enter immigration holding area old walmart-1

Federal Children’s Shelter In Brownsville Working To Allow Visit By U.S. Senator

jsalinas 0
jmmy gonzalez mazz singer

Tejano Legend And Brownsville Native Jimmy Gonzalez Dies

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video