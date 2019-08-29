Harlingen Offering Amnesty For Unpaid Tickets

If you’ve gotten a traffic ticket or other minor citation in Harlingen, and have never bothered to pay it, you’re being given a chance to do so, with no penalty.

Harlingen is offering an amnesty over the next month, during which if you pay the fine in full, the failure to appear fine will be waived.

To be eligible for the amnesty, you have to go to Harlingen Municipal Court in person and pay your outstanding fine in full. You may also be allowed to set up a payment plan. The amnesty period will be in effect for the month of September.