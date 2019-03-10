Harlingen Physician Named To UT Board Of Regents

The Rio Grande Valley will have another representative on the University of Texas System Board of Regents. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Harlingen physician Doctor Nolan Perez to the UT Board of Regents.

Perez is a Harlingen native, a member of the Harlingen school district’s Board of Trustees, and CEO of Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas. He received his doctorate from the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Perez says he hopes his time as a regent will lead to new opportunities for academic successes in the Valley. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate. Perez and three other appointees are replacing the trustees whose terms have just expired, including that of Valley Judge Ernie Aliseda, who was appointed by Governor Rick Perry in 2013.