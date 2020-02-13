Harlingen Police Gather Key Clues On Skeletal Remains In San Benito

Homicide investigators acknowledge they are looking into the possibility that skeletal remains found in San Benito this week are those of a missing Corpus Christi woman. 32-year-old Elyn Loera was reported missing last September. Her mother has told Harlingen police and the Valley Morning Star that her daughter told her she was going to Harlingen to meet a recent acquaintance. That acquaintance has been identified as 44-year-old Anthony Eliff, who is currently jailed on a charge of murder.

Eliff is accused of shooting 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia, who was found dead in his car in a neighborhood in northeast Harlingen last week. Harlingen police add that shortly after they announced Eliff’s arrest, they received a tip about the skeletal remains and their location. Efforts continue to identify the remains.