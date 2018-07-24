Harlingen Police On The Lookout For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

Harlingen police continue to search for clues to identify the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a man last weekend, but who failed to stop.

Police have now identified the victim as 20-year-old Adrian Jimenez. He was walking near the 400 block of West Taft Avenue early Saturday morning when he was run over. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored pickup that continued to travel west on West Taft.

Police say the truck may have front-end damage, but investigators have little else to go on. Harlingen police are asking anyone who might have seen the accident to call their CrimeStoppers line at 424-8477.