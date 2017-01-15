Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

Harlingen police say they are still investigating following the arrest of two women at a business where prostitution was believed to be taking place. Police Friday raided the VIP Spa on East Harrison, arrested the owner and a second woman, and seized more than $3,000 in cash, as well as computers, bank records, and sexual devices. 40-year-old Eun Ha Fuller was arrested and charged with prostitution.

The owner, 54-year-old Suk Cha Delancey, was charged with operating a business without the proper license, as well as with possession of marijuana. The bust was the result of a joint multi-agency investigation, and officials say more charges could be filed.