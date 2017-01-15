Home LOCAL Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution
Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

0
0
vip spa
now viewing

Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

CRIME SCENE SHOOTING
now playing

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

auto deadly fatal crash-3
now playing

Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

city of brownsville
now playing

Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

HIDDEN FIGURES
now playing

'Hidden Figures' Keeps Orbit At Top; Affleck, Scorsese Flop

VELMA AIKEN PARENT OF TEEN STOLEN AT BIRTH
now playing

SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents

MEXICAN TUNNELS MEXICO TUNNELS
now playing

Officials: Unfilled Border Tunnels In Mexico A Security Risk

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Introduces Measures To Tackle Fake News In Germany

Campaign 2016 Pence
now playing

Pence Says He And Trump Welcome Examination Of Russia's Role In Election

CIA JOHN BRENNAN
now playing

UPDATE: Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump On Russia Threat

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church

Harlingen police say they are still investigating following the arrest of two women at a business where prostitution was believed to be taking place. Police Friday raided the VIP Spa on East Harrison, arrested the owner and a second woman, and seized more than $3,000 in cash, as well as computers, bank records, and sexual devices. 40-year-old Eun Ha Fuller was arrested and charged with prostitution.

The owner, 54-year-old Suk Cha Delancey, was charged with operating a business without the proper license, as well as with possession of marijuana. The bust was the result of a joint multi-agency investigation, and officials say more charges could be filed.

Related posts:

  1. Plea Deal Reached In Abigail Estrada Murder Case
  2. Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito
  3. Police: 2 Texas Girls Die After Jumping From Parking Garage
  4. SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents
Related Posts
CRIME SCENE SHOOTING

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

jsalinas 0
auto deadly fatal crash-3

Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

jsalinas 0
city of brownsville

Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video