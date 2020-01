A burglary suspect is in critical but stable condition after being shot by a Harlingen police officer early Thursday morning. It was around 1:30 when an officer responded to a burglary alarm at a building on the 2100 block of Hale Avenue. The officer spotted a man in the parking lot holding a metal rod.

According to police, he refused demands to drop the rod and instead charged the officer who opened fire, shooting the suspect in his chest. The officer wasn’t hurt.