A burglary suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a Harlingen police officer early Thursday morning.

It was around 1:30 when officers responded to a burglary alarm at a building on the 2100 block of Hale Avenue. They spotted a suspect they say was armed with a club-type weapon. There was a scuffle and one of the officers shot the suspect. He remains hospitalized but his condition hasn’t been disclosed. No officers were hurt.