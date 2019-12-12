Harlingen Public Transit Center Closer To Reality

The city of Harlingen has taken a major step toward building a public transit hub to accommodate, in part, the growing ridership on Valley Metro buses.

City commissioners have agreed to spend about $300,000 to purchase the old Cameron County Precinct 4 warehouse site, with the intent to turn it into a multi-modal public transit center. It would serve as a northern Cameron County hub for Valley Metro as well as a stop for bus lines serving the U.S. and Mexico.

The estimated $5.6 million Harlingen transit center is being funded mostly by the Federal Transit Administration. The city has projected construction to begin about this time next year.