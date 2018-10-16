Harlingen To Lose Its Sears Store

The Rio Grande Valley is losing its second Sears store in three years.

Sears Holdings is closing another 142 unprofitable stores nationwide as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing Monday. Nine of those stores are in Texas – and one of them is the Sears at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen.

A liquidation sale is expected to begin within two weeks, and the store is expected to close its doors near the end of the year. That will be three years after Sears closed its store at La Plaza Mall in McAllen. That will leave one Sears store remaining in the Valley, located at Sunrise Mall in Brownsville.